Crime

Male arrested in connection with Brockville, Ont. break and enter: police

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 10:31 pm
A 25 year old male arrested in a dual break and enter in Brockville after accused men were found on the roof of the residence they were attempting to enter. View image in full screen
A 25 year old male arrested in a dual break and enter in Brockville after accused men were found on the roof of the residence they were attempting to enter. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 25-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a dual Brockville break and enter.

Early Wednesday morning at 1:24 a.m., Brockville police were called to a home on Stewart Boulevard for a break and enter in progress.

Police were called following reports of two suspects breaking into a residence with a ladder.

Read more: 2 Ottawa men arrested in Brockville as part of drug trafficking investigation: police

When police arrived, the suspects were found on the roof after officers contacted the Brockville Fire Department for help with access.

Trending Stories

The 25-year-old male, whose name has not been released, was released from custody with a future court date, while the second suspect has not yet been located.

Click to play video: 'Search continues for missing man in the water near Brockville' Search continues for missing man in the water near Brockville
Search continues for missing man in the water near Brockville – Jun 14, 2021
