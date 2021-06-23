Male arrested in connection with Brockville, Ont. break and enter: police

A 25-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a dual Brockville break and enter.
Early Wednesday morning at 1:24 a.m., Brockville police were called to a home on Stewart Boulevard for a break and enter in progress.
Police were called following reports of two suspects breaking into a residence with a ladder.
When police arrived, the suspects were found on the roof after officers contacted the Brockville Fire Department for help with access.
The 25-year-old male, whose name has not been released, was released from custody with a future court date, while the second suspect has not yet been located.
