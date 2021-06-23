Menu

Canada

‘Horrific and shocking’: FSIN, Cowessess First Nation to announce unmarked grave findings Thursday

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 7:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Work starts on locating unmarked burial sites at former residential schools in Saskatchewan' Work starts on locating unmarked burial sites at former residential schools in Saskatchewan
WATCH: Speaking to the media on Tuesday David Pratt, 2nd Vice-Chief of Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, praised the federal government decision to provide $4.88 million in funding to help with work underway in Saskatchewan to locate and commemorate the unmarked burial sites of children who died while attending Indian Residential Schools.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan say they will be announcing a “horrific and shocking discovery” on Thursday morning.

Read more: Work starts on locating unmarked burial sites at former residential schools in Saskatchewan

The discovery is in relation to unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

“The number of unmarked graves will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada,” a press release from the FSIN read.

Read more: Three northern Saskatchewan communities ‘pause’ Canada Day

The announcement will be made virtually at 9 a.m. by Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme and FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron.

Click to play video: 'Sask. marks National Indigenous Peoples Day with performances, residential school site memorial' Sask. marks National Indigenous Peoples Day with performances, residential school site memorial

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

