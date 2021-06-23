‘Horrific and shocking’: FSIN, Cowessess First Nation to announce unmarked grave findings Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan say they will be announcing a “horrific and shocking discovery” on Thursday morning.

The discovery is in relation to unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

“The number of unmarked graves will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada,” a press release from the FSIN read.

The announcement will be made virtually at 9 a.m. by Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme and FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.