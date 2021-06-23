Kingston student creates stunning photomosaic

Send this page to someone via email

They say a picture is worth a thousand words — but a photomosaic must be worth even more.

Shoei Sasaki is a Grade 11 exchange student from Japan at Regiopolis Notre Dame. As part of his final assignment for his media arts course, he chose to create a photomosaic of the Kingston sign at Confederation Basin.

“I wanted to show many places in Kingston so when people see my work they can see many places of pictures in Kingston so that’s why I chose photomosaic art,” Sasaki said.

Shoei shot more than 500 photos all across the city to put together his piece of art, showing his new city in a unique way.

“Here is a beautiful lake and here are beautiful buildings that I never saw in Japan,” Sasaki said.

His teacher Kathaleen MacPherson says she knew Shoei was a gifted photographer but never imagined how well the final product would turn out.

“When he told me about his plans for the photomosaic, I was really excited and I knew he had the skills to execute it. But when I saw the final product I was just astounded,” MacPherson said.

She was so impressed with it she decided to share the mosaic in a tweet for all to see.

“I knew that I wanted to share it with the city and show people what Shoei had created because it really is a testament of his hard work and also the beauty of Kingston,” MacPherson said.

And because of the pandemic and remote learning, this is actually the first time the two have met face-to-face and not virtually — all thanks to the photomosaic.