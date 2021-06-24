Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

École élémentaire publique Julie-Payette in Ottawa to be renamed

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 9:23 am
Gov. Gen. Julie Payette delivers the throne speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. An Ottawa school named for the former governor general will choose a new name after "scathing" reports emerged on workplace culture at Rideau Hall under her leadership. View image in full screen
Gov. Gen. Julie Payette delivers the throne speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. An Ottawa school named for the former governor general will choose a new name after "scathing" reports emerged on workplace culture at Rideau Hall under her leadership. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

An elementary school in Kanata named for Julie Payette will be renamed, Ottawa’s French public school board decided at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

The Conseil des Ecoles Publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario (CEPEO) approved a motion Tuesday to rename the école élémentaire publique Julie-Payette in light of reports highlighting a “toxic” environment at Rideau Hall during her tenure as Canada’s Governor General.

She resigned from the role in January following a “scathing” review of workplace culture under her leadership.

Click to play video: 'Rideau Hall report: Toxic workplace, yelling, humiliation' Rideau Hall report: Toxic workplace, yelling, humiliation
Rideau Hall report: Toxic workplace, yelling, humiliation – Jan 28, 2021

According to a report, written originally in French, CEPEO sought a possible name change because the allegations against Payette could have a negative impact on the school’s reputation.

Story continues below advertisement

The board surveyed staff and parents of students at école élémentaire publique Julie-Payette between April 23 and May 2 on the possibility of renaming the school.

Of the 321 people who responded, 66.7 per cent said they were in favour of renaming the school.

Read more: Trudeau should get governor general shortlist in ‘the next few weeks,’ LeBlanc says

The majority of those who voted to change the name indicated they’d rather the school not be named after a public figure, but instead have a name that reflects the school’s values and mission.

Those who voted to keep the name highlighted that the school’s name was chosen to recognize Payette’s contributions to the arts and sciences, per the report.

The CEPEO will begin the process of finding a new name for the school in the fall.

Click to play video: 'Payette scandal sours Canadians on perks, expenses for former governors general, Ipsos poll shows' Payette scandal sours Canadians on perks, expenses for former governors general, Ipsos poll shows
Payette scandal sours Canadians on perks, expenses for former governors general, Ipsos poll shows – Feb 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Julie Payette tagGovernor General tagRideau Hall tagCEPEO tagJulie Payette Public School tagJulie Payette school renamed tagOttawa french school board tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers