3 arrested after drugs, weapons seized from Bancroft-area residence: OPP

Three people face drug-related charges following a raid of a residence in the Bancroft area on Wednesday.

According to Bancroft OPP, as part of an investigation, its officers, along with members of the East Region community street crime unit, emergency response team and canine unit, executed a search warrant at a property in Faraday Township just west of Bancroft.

Investigators seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, along with cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, oxycodone, ecstasy, prohibited weapons, cash and stolen property.

Three people were arrested.

Kyle Hunt 31, of Bancroft was charged with five counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a Schedule 3 substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon and one count possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Sharayah Woodcock, 26, of Bancroft was charged one count of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville later Wednesday.

Shawnia Beamhish, 24, of Coe Hill, was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Bancroft on July 13.