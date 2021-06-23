Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec TV producer Luc Wiseman charged with sex assault against minor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2021 12:58 pm
Annabelle Sheppard, right, crown prosecutor for the case against Luc Wiseman, and Wiseman’s lawyer Alexandre Bien-Aime arrive at the courthouse in Montreal, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Annabelle Sheppard, right, crown prosecutor for the case against Luc Wiseman, and Wiseman’s lawyer Alexandre Bien-Aime arrive at the courthouse in Montreal, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec television producer Luc Wiseman, facing charges including sexual assault against a minor, has to abide by new bail conditions imposed Wednesday during his arraignment in Montreal.

Wiseman, 65, was represented by his lawyer, Alexandre Bien-Aimé, and was not required to be present for the brief hearing before Quebec court Judge Pierre Labelle. He was arrested and released with conditions last May.

Prosecutor Annabelle Sheppard added several bail conditions Wednesday, including that Wiseman stay away from public pools, schools and playgrounds.

Wiseman is also forbidden from working with anyone under 16 where he is in a position of authority, and he cannot be in the presence of minors in private places or communicate with one without the presence of an adult who is aware of the charges against him.

READ MORE: Quebec television producer Luc Wiseman accused of sexually assaulting minor

“It is to protect society, protect young people and to ensure that there will be no other crimes committed,” Sheppard told reporters following the hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Bien-Aimé said his client would make a decision on whether to opt for a trial by jury or by judge alone. The lawyer has previously said Wiseman would plead not guilty and fight the charges.

The case will return to court on Sept. 7.

Wiseman stepped down as president of Avanti Groupe, which produces Tout le monde en parle, a popular television show in Quebec. He faces five charges, including sexual assault and assault of a person under 16, as well as the production and possession of child pornography.

The alleged events would have taken place between November 2018 and April 2021. The identity of the alleged victim is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sex Crimes tagQuebec Entertainment tagTout le monde en parle tagAvanti Groupe tagLuc Wiseman tagQuebec TV tagLuc Wiseman arrest tagLuc Wiseman charged tagQuebec TV producers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers