Quebec TV producer Luc Wiseman charged with sex assault against minor

Quebec television producer Luc Wiseman, facing charges including sexual assault against a minor, has to abide by new bail conditions imposed Wednesday during his arraignment in Montreal.

Wiseman, 65, was represented by his lawyer, Alexandre Bien-Aimé, and was not required to be present for the brief hearing before Quebec court Judge Pierre Labelle. He was arrested and released with conditions last May.

Prosecutor Annabelle Sheppard added several bail conditions Wednesday, including that Wiseman stay away from public pools, schools and playgrounds.

Wiseman is also forbidden from working with anyone under 16 where he is in a position of authority, and he cannot be in the presence of minors in private places or communicate with one without the presence of an adult who is aware of the charges against him.

“It is to protect society, protect young people and to ensure that there will be no other crimes committed,” Sheppard told reporters following the hearing.

Bien-Aimé said his client would make a decision on whether to opt for a trial by jury or by judge alone. The lawyer has previously said Wiseman would plead not guilty and fight the charges.

The case will return to court on Sept. 7.

Wiseman stepped down as president of Avanti Groupe, which produces Tout le monde en parle, a popular television show in Quebec. He faces five charges, including sexual assault and assault of a person under 16, as well as the production and possession of child pornography.

The alleged events would have taken place between November 2018 and April 2021. The identity of the alleged victim is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.