Canada

Quebec television producer Luc Wiseman accused of sexually assaulting minor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2021 3:44 pm
The warrant, filed at the Montreal courthouse, lists five accusations, including sexual assault and assault of a person under 16, as well as the production and possession of child pornography. View image in full screen
The warrant, filed at the Montreal courthouse, lists five accusations, including sexual assault and assault of a person under 16, as well as the production and possession of child pornography. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

An arrest warrant has been issued for Luc Wiseman, the producer of Tout le monde en parle, one of the most well-known and popular television shows in Quebec.

The warrant, filed at the Montreal courthouse, lists five accusations, including sexual assault and assault of a person under 16, as well as the production and possession of child pornography.

The alleged events would have taken place between November 2018 and April 2021.

Alexandre Bien-Aime, Wiseman’s lawyer, said in a news release his client plans to plead not guilty and will defend himself against the charges.

The statement adds that Wiseman has stepped down from his role as president of Avanti Groupe, which produces several big-name television shows in Quebec.

The company’s website lists Wiseman as the sole proprietor of Avanti Groupe.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
