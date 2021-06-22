Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after he was ejected in a single-vehicle collision in Oshawa Tuesday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash on the Highway 401 eastbound ramp to Ritson Road at 7:30 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after being thrown off his bike.

The Highway 401 eastbound on- and off-ramps to Ritson Road are closed for the investigation.

Schmidt said witnesses reported he was speeding and weaving between lanes before the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dash-cam video to contact police.

Motorcycle collision: #Hwy401 EB ramp to Ritson Rd. 31 year old rider airlifted with life threatening injuries. Witnesses reported motorcycle weaving through traffic at high speed. If you have Dash cam or witnessed the incident please call #WhitbyOPP at 905-668-3388 pic.twitter.com/kxmL4k1q7G — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 23, 2021

