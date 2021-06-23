On 3rd anniversary, murder of Surrey dad Paul Bennett remains unsolved but not forgotten

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been three years since Cloverdale father, hockey coach and nurse Paul Bennett was gunned down in broad daylight in the driveway of his home.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it was a case of mistaken identity and the murder remains unsolved but the investigation is “progressing.”

Sgt. Frank Jang says there’s a dedicated team working the case, the same team that’s been on the murder since day one.

“The investigation is going well, there are things being done on the investigation,” Jang told Global News. “We’re being very methodical, we’re steady as it goes.”

Bennett’s widow Darlene says it’s frustrating and difficult to wait for progress in the case but she’s confident there will eventually be justice.

“Some days it gets me down, some days it’s hard to motivate myself to keep going but I have two kids who still need me,” she said. “It’s more important I’m there for them than lost in my own head.”

Bennett was 47 when he was shot and killed.

Surveillance video showed a silver car pulling up to Bennett’s driveway on June 23, 2018, before someone in dark clothing got out of the passenger side. Moments later, shots were fired.

“Our hearts continue to break for Darlene who’s really been a champion for Paul’s memory and we are just so eager to get answers for her and to find those responsible and put them away for good,” Jang added.

