Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Vancouver residents woken up early Tuesday by helicopters circling — one carrying a car

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 4:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Helicopter carrying car over Vancouver’s West End creates early morning buzz' Helicopter carrying car over Vancouver’s West End creates early morning buzz
A pair of helicopters flying over Vancouver’s West End Tuesday morning created quite a buzz on social media. One of the choppers had a car dangling from a 50-foot longline with the second chopper filming for a TV commercial.

Some of Vancouver’s residents were woken up early on Tuesday morning by the sound of helicopters circling in the air.

People living in the West End took to social media around 6 a.m. to ask what was going on when it was noted that one of the helicopters was carrying a car.

Reports indicate that there was a film shoot taking place as one helicopter was shooting the car dangling from a 50-foot longline under the other helicopter.

Global News has reached out to the City of Vancouver to ask for more details on the permit and what was being shot.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Global BC celebrates 60 years: Global 1 helicopter tracks high-speed Maple Ridge chase' Global BC celebrates 60 years: Global 1 helicopter tracks high-speed Maple Ridge chase
Global BC celebrates 60 years: Global 1 helicopter tracks high-speed Maple Ridge chase – Oct 3, 2020

Read more: Global BC celebrates 60 years — Memorable moments in the field

Story continues below advertisement

—More to come

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagWest End tagVancouver-West End tagCommerical shoot tagHelicopter Vancouver tagHelicopters Vancouver tagHelicopters Vancouver West End tagVancouver helicopter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers