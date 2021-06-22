Vancouver residents woken up early Tuesday by helicopters circling — one carrying a car

Send this page to someone via email

Some of Vancouver’s residents were woken up early on Tuesday morning by the sound of helicopters circling in the air.

People living in the West End took to social media around 6 a.m. to ask what was going on when it was noted that one of the helicopters was carrying a car.

Reports indicate that there was a film shoot taking place as one helicopter was shooting the car dangling from a 50-foot longline under the other helicopter.

Global News has reached out to the City of Vancouver to ask for more details on the permit and what was being shot.

