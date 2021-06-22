Manitoba planning new interchange for Perimeter near Oak Bluff

Send this page to someone via email

Another major change is coming to the South Perimeter Highway.

On Tuesday the province announced plans to build a diamond interchange at the intersection of the Perimeter and Highway 3, southwest of McGillivray Drive.

“Over the next 10 years, Manitoba will be recognized as a national transportation hub, linking east to west, north to south and enabling strong economic activity within and across our borders,” Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said in a release.

“The work currently being undertaken will enhance transportation mobility and connectivity, ensure safety and reliability across the highway network, and enable industry expansion that leverages Manitoba’s diverse economy.”

Engineering work is expected to start on the new interchange later this year with construction slated to start in 2023.

The new interchange is part of a grander plan to make major changes to the Perimeter Highway.

Last summer the province released the South Perimeter Highway Design Study, outlining two stages of changes coming to the roadway that circles Winnipeg over at least the next two decades.

The first stage is designed with forecasted 2048 traffic volumes in mind and includes making the highway into a four-lane divided freeway, improving and adding interchanges, and widening some sections.

The second stage includes expanding the highway into six lanes, constructing additional interchanges, and building a bypass around St. Norbert.

Schuler has previously indicated the province’s first priority would be eliminating uncontrolled intersections for safety’s sake.

On Tuesday he said 26 intersections have so far been modified or closed on the Perimeter Highway, with another 14 expected to be closed or changed by the fall.

The province says a design study for the North Perimeter Highway is expected later this year.

–With files from Skylar Peters and Will Reimer

