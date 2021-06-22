Police charge driver in connection with body found on roadside in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A driver is facing a charge in relation to the discovery of a body on a Niagara-on-the-Lake roadway in early April.

Niagara police say the 54-year-old has been accused of failing to report an accident under the highway traffic act.

Investigators believe the deceased, 40-year-old Matthew Wilson, was struck by the passenger side of a Ford F150 truck travelling eastbound on Lakeshore Road near McNab Road just after 7 a.m. on April 5.

