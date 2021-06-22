77-year-old woman dies after collision between van, TTC bus in North York

Send this page to someone via email

A 77-year-old woman that was a passenger inside a van when it collided with a TTC bus Monday evening has died of her injuries, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a collision in the area of Finch Avenue and Yonge Street at 6:40 p.m.

Investigators said a 76-year-old man was driving a silver 2008 Toyota Sienna van westbound on Finch Avenue East when it hit the back of a TTC bus directly in front of it.

Police said a woman who was a passenger in the Toyota was taken to hospital with life-threatening conditions, where she later died. The driver of the Toyota suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Four people onboard the bus were treated for minor injuries, as well.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Fatal Collision #12/2021, Previously Personal Injury Collision #25/2021, Finch Avenue East and Yonge Street https://t.co/6TNKOrrkwV — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 22, 2021