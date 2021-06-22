77-year-old woman dies after collision between van, TTC bus in North York

A 77-year-old woman that was a passenger inside a van when it collided with a TTC bus Monday evening has died of her injuries, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a collision in the area of Finch Avenue and Yonge Street at 6:40 p.m.
Investigators said a 76-year-old man was driving a silver 2008 Toyota Sienna van westbound on Finch Avenue East when it hit the back of a TTC bus directly in front of it.
Police said a woman who was a passenger in the Toyota was taken to hospital with life-threatening conditions, where she later died. The driver of the Toyota suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Four people onboard the bus were treated for minor injuries, as well.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 416-222-8477.
