Outdoor pools reopen next week in Hamilton; summer camps, SUPIE programs to follow

A few more recreational opportunities will return next week in Hamilton.

Most of the city’s outdoor pools, as well as the Dundas Driving Park Wading Pool, are scheduled to reopen on Monday, June 28.

Summer camps and supervised park (SUPIE) programs will begin on July 5, when the rest of Hamilton’s wading pools will reopen.

Emergency operations director Paul Johnson says the SUPIE programs have an added twist because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There will be a combination of staff-led programs and passive activities,” said Johnson. “The passive activities are great if you still aren’t comfortable with a group setting.

“There will be a number of activities that you can do with members of your own household, at your own pace.”

There are limited spaces and signup is required for summer programs.