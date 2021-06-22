Menu

Canada

Outdoor pools reopen next week in Hamilton; summer camps, SUPIE programs to follow

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 22, 2021 2:07 pm
Paul Johnson, director of Hamilton's emergency operations centre, says there will be more outdoor recreation opportunities starting next week. View image in full screen
Paul Johnson, director of Hamilton's emergency operations centre, says there will be more outdoor recreation opportunities starting next week. City of Hamilton on YouTube

A few more recreational opportunities will return next week in Hamilton.

Most of the city’s outdoor pools, as well as the Dundas Driving Park Wading Pool, are scheduled to reopen on Monday, June 28.

Read more: Full slate of recreational programs expected in Hamilton this summer

Summer camps and supervised park (SUPIE) programs will begin on July 5, when the rest of Hamilton’s wading pools will reopen.

Emergency operations director Paul Johnson says the SUPIE programs have an added twist because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There will be a combination of staff-led programs and passive activities,” said Johnson. “The passive activities are great if you still aren’t comfortable with a group setting.

Read more: Hamilton city council freezes recreation fees for 2021

“There will be a number of activities that you can do with members of your own household, at your own pace.”

There are limited spaces and signup is required for summer programs.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
