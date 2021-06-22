SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 75% of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s eligible population has had first vaccine dose

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 12:51 pm
Click to play video: 'When will it be safe for Canadians to resume international travel?' When will it be safe for Canadians to resume international travel?
With the federal government beginning to ease travel restrictions for Canadians and permanent residents, many are wondering what it will take to resume fun travel. Vaccinations are only part of the puzzle, as Matthew Bingley reports, planning will play a key part in future trips.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 75 per cent of all eligible residents have now been partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health unit reported on Tuesday that 202,351 residents over the age of 12 have received their first shot, which is exactly three-quarters of those who can be vaccinated.

Read more: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delays hit Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Nearly 54,800 are considered fully vaccinated, having received two doses, which is 20.3 per cent of the eligible population.

Public health reported 4,773 people were vaccinated on Monday with 4,130 individuals receiving their second shot and 643 receiving their first.

Public health says 254,438 doses have been administered to date.

Story continues below advertisement

Just over 81 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents have received one dose, while 69 per cent of Wellington County residents are also partially vaccinated.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians say remote learning negatively impacted children’s mental health: poll' Majority of Canadians say remote learning negatively impacted children’s mental health: poll
Majority of Canadians say remote learning negatively impacted children’s mental health: poll

Meanwhile, public health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph Tuesday, as the city’s total case count climbed to 4,492.

Trending Stories

Active cases increased by one from the previous day to 33, with another two recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,418 and the city’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was last reported on June 7.

In Wellington County, no new cases are being reported, as its case count remained at 1,651.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active cases remained at 10, with no new recoveries reported.

Total resolved cases stayed at 1,601 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was last reported on June 7.

Read more: Some Canadians denied Moderna COVID-19 shots amid Pfizer delays

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 11.2 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is below one per cent.

There are four people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including three in intensive care as of June 17.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagguelph cases tagCOVID news tagGuelph vaccines tagguelph covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers