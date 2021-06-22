COVID-19: 75% of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s eligible population has had first vaccine dose

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 75 per cent of all eligible residents have now been partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health unit reported on Tuesday that 202,351 residents over the age of 12 have received their first shot, which is exactly three-quarters of those who can be vaccinated.

Nearly 54,800 are considered fully vaccinated, having received two doses, which is 20.3 per cent of the eligible population.

Public health reported 4,773 people were vaccinated on Monday with 4,130 individuals receiving their second shot and 643 receiving their first.

Public health says 254,438 doses have been administered to date.

Just over 81 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents have received one dose, while 69 per cent of Wellington County residents are also partially vaccinated.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph Tuesday, as the city’s total case count climbed to 4,492.

Active cases increased by one from the previous day to 33, with another two recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,418 and the city’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was last reported on June 7.

In Wellington County, no new cases are being reported, as its case count remained at 1,651.

The number of active cases remained at 10, with no new recoveries reported.

Total resolved cases stayed at 1,601 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was last reported on June 7.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 11.2 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is below one per cent.

There are four people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including three in intensive care as of June 17.

