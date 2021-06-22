Menu

Canada

Site of former Sir John A. Macdonald statue tagged with white supremacist graffiti

By John Lawless Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 9:18 am
The pedestal that once held the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in City Park has been hit with white supremacy messaging on multiple occasions since being removed on Friday. View image in full screen
The pedestal that once held the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in City Park has been hit with white supremacy messaging on multiple occasions since being removed on Friday. John Lawless/Global News

Shortly after being taken down, the pedestal that once held up a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald has become a hotspot for hate speech.

White supremacist messaging on the pedestal was discovered early Tuesday.

Read more: Sir John A. Macdonald statue removed from Kingston’s City Park

The graffiti reads “white lives matter” on the back, and “not guilty” on the front, just under Macdonald’s name.

Numerous organizations that monitor racism and hate speech, such as the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center, associate the words “white lives matter” with white supremacism.

It appears that a second person got wind of the tagging, and decided to take matters into their own hands.

Trending Stories
On the back, they blacked out the “white” part of the original message, and followed it up underneath with “Indigenous, trans, Black, Asian lives matter.”

As for the front, the person blacked out the “not” part of the graffiti, and circled “guilty.”

Read more: Working group recommends removal of Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Park

Public works is aware of the situation, and was at the scene around 8 a.m., assessing the damage.

The city says this isn’t the first time the pedestal has been hit with hate speech since the statue’s removal. One employee told Global News that at some point Sunday night, someone arranged gravel in front of the pedestal to read “white power.”

This is a developing story, and Global News will update as more information becomes available.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Indigenous tagVandalism tagGraffiti tagwhite supremacy tagSir John A. Macdonald tagCity Park tagStatue tagWhite Lives Matter tag

