SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 2 more deaths, 48 new cases

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 4:01 pm
The province said there are 48 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 48,490 cases. View image in full screen
The province said there are 48 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 48,490 cases. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government announced two more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday and 48 new cases, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 48,490 cases, of which 11,971 are variants of concern.

One death was reported in the north-central zone and one in the northwest zone. Both people who died were in the 80-plus age group.

As for new COVID-19 cases, five are in the far northwest, one is in the far northeast,  one is in the northwest, 10 are in the north-central, six are in Saskatoon, two are in the central-west, 15 are in Regina and one is in the southeast.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan pushing first doses in bid to reach last reopening threshold

The province says two new cases are pending residence information.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 47,214 recoveries from the virus and 711 cases are considered active.

The province says 76 people remain in hospital, which is the lowest number since Nov. 18, 2020.  Sixty-five of those in hospital are receiving inpatient care and 11 people in intensive care. Four people in the ICU are in Regina and four are in Saskatoon.

Trending Stories

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 69 — 5.6 new cases per 100,000.

The province says 1,518 COVID-19 tests were processed on Thursday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 902,790.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan ramping up access to first dose vaccinations with more clinics

An additional 961 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the end of Saturday., bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 998,779.

Eighty per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 74 per cent of those aged 30 and older have received their first dose and 70 per cent of those aged 18 and older.

Sixty-nine per cent of residents aged 12 and older have also received their first dose.

Click to play video: 'Sask. seniors, families hoping for brighter future with COVID-19 restrictions easing' Sask. seniors, families hoping for brighter future with COVID-19 restrictions easing
Sask. seniors, families hoping for brighter future with COVID-19 restrictions easing
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagVaccine tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagcovid vaccine tagregina coronavirus tagSask COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers