COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 2 more deaths, 48 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government announced two more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday and 48 new cases, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 48,490 cases, of which 11,971 are variants of concern.

One death was reported in the north-central zone and one in the northwest zone. Both people who died were in the 80-plus age group.

As for new COVID-19 cases, five are in the far northwest, one is in the far northeast, one is in the northwest, 10 are in the north-central, six are in Saskatoon, two are in the central-west, 15 are in Regina and one is in the southeast.

The province says two new cases are pending residence information.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 47,214 recoveries from the virus and 711 cases are considered active.

The province says 76 people remain in hospital, which is the lowest number since Nov. 18, 2020. Sixty-five of those in hospital are receiving inpatient care and 11 people in intensive care. Four people in the ICU are in Regina and four are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 69 — 5.6 new cases per 100,000.

The province says 1,518 COVID-19 tests were processed on Thursday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 902,790.

An additional 961 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the end of Saturday., bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 998,779.

Eighty per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 74 per cent of those aged 30 and older have received their first dose and 70 per cent of those aged 18 and older.

Sixty-nine per cent of residents aged 12 and older have also received their first dose.

1:59 Sask. seniors, families hoping for brighter future with COVID-19 restrictions easing Sask. seniors, families hoping for brighter future with COVID-19 restrictions easing