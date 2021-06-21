SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delays hit Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 4:24 pm
Click to play video: 'What Canadians need to know about the mixing of vaccine doses' What Canadians need to know about the mixing of vaccine doses
WATCH: Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch shares his insights on the latest second dose vaccine guidance, Ontario’s reopening timeline, and pending advice for fully vaccinated Canadians.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says delays in shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Ontario will impact its clinics this week.

What this means is that most adults will receive the Moderna vaccine while the remaining Pfizer supply will be prioritized for those between the ages of 12 and 17.

Read more: Ontarians encouraged to see mRNA shots as interchangeable as province expands 2nd dose eligibility again

“These shipment changes are certainly challenging,” said medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer.

“We are doing everything we can to minimize the impact on the public, but we must do what we can to ensure we continue to vaccinate our region as quickly as possible. I want to assure residents of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph that their first or second dose will be safe and effective.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province said its shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for the week had been delayed by a few days, so a large supply of Moderna would be used at many appointments, meaning residents may end up with a different mRNA shot for their second dose.

Public health said either vaccine used as a second dose provides strong protection against COVID-19.

“Both mRNA vaccines are authorized for use in Canada, use similar technology, and are safe to mix,” public health said.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Ontario reports lowest daily new COVID-19 cases since September' Ontario reports lowest daily new COVID-19 cases since September
Ontario reports lowest daily new COVID-19 cases since September

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is considered a hot spot for the more transmissible Delta variant and those who got their initial jabs on or before May 30 are able to book their second dose as of Wednesday.

Read more: Fully vaccinated Canadians can enter country without quarantine on July 5

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday, 50,500 eligible residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated, or 18.7 per cent.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagPfizer Vaccine tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagCOVID news tagGuelph vaccines tagguelph covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers