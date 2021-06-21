COVID-19: N.B. reports no new cases, 2nd dose vaccine bookings open to all eligible

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, for the first time in two months.

There were two recoveries since Sunday, bringing the province’s active case count to 54. There are currently five patients in hospital, including two in ICU.

On the same day, neighboring Nova Scotia also marked zero new COVID-19 cases.

2nd dose bookings, delay in Pfizer shipment

As well, as of Monday, all eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

People are asked to book their second doses through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic, and preferably at the same pharmacy or clinic where they received their first dose.

“As all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are now eligible to begin booking second doses, available appointments may be a few weeks away,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

"I ask that everyone continue to be patient. We will have enough doses of vaccine for everyone, and your turn will come soon."

The province confirms that a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine that was anticipated this week has been delayed, and that most health network clinics taking place until Friday will offer the Moderna vaccine.

Russell says it’s important to note that both mRNA vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — are “completely interchangeable.”

“They work the same way and are equally effective, regardless of which one is used as a first or second dose. By offering Moderna at scheduled second dose clinics, we are ensuring maximum protection against COVID-19 and its variants,” she said.

Due to the fact Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children aged 12 and older, Pfizer will continue to be made available for New Brunswickers aged 12 to 17 who were scheduled to be vaccinated.

Currently, 76.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 19.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Visitation to long-term care facilities

The province is increasing general visitation to long-term care facilities to 50 per cent capacity on Monday.

All COVID-19 protocols must remain in place, such as masks for visitors and social distancing.

Visitors from outside the province who are permitted to come to New Brunswick under the mandatory order are permitted to enter nursing homes and adult residential facilities, following the same protocols.

