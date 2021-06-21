Waterloo Region says ION Phase 2 project assessment approved by province

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says it is one step closer to connecting Cambridge to the ION LRT system after the province approved the project assessment.

The region says it can now begin to ask the federal and provincial governments for financial aid to move the project forward.

Read more: Documentary details impact of ION light rail system on Waterloo region

“We’re thrilled to be able to proceed with delivering Stage 2 of ION light rail transit to residents in Waterloo Region,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

“Stage 1 has been an incredible success getting people to where they need to go in a fast, reliable and affordable way. We’re committed to providing this much-needed service to community members in Cambridge.”

The region did not say if this will move up the timeline on the project which was said to still be a decade away from coming to full fruition.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Transit project assessment process now available for Stage 2 of ION LRT project

The first stage of the line, which runs from Conestoga Mall to Fairway Mall while passing through Uptown Waterloo and Downtown Kitchener, was completed in 2019.

The region says that stage has brought more than $3.5 billion in local economic development along the LRT line.