Small docks installed along Toronto waterfront to provide rest areas for ducklings

“Duckling Docks” were installed over the weekend along the Toronto waterfront in response to growing concern over ducklings drowning without access to proper resting areas.

PortsToronto built the wooden platforms in consultation with the Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC), which were placed at water level at the Portland, York, Yonge and Jarvis slips. The docks are 12-inches wide and six-feet long and have a beveled edge to make it easier for ducklings to climb aboard and rest.

“These will provide an accessible floating rest area for young ducklings still growing their waterproof down,” PortsToronto wrote on its Instagram on Saturday.

“Toronto Wildlife Centre is thrilled that PortsToronto would react to this situation as quickly and as professionally as they have. And we expect many other waterfowl will also benefit from these floating docks,” said Andrew Wight, a rescue and release manager at TWC in a release on Friday.

“This is a relatively simple solution to a large problem.”

Duckling Docks being installed along the Toronto waterfront. PortsToronto/Instagram

