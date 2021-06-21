Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers continue to drop, with 74 new cases Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba continues to see a reduction in its daily COVID-19 cases, with a total of 74 new cases reported Monday.

Public health officials announced one new death, a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg, who was linked to the Alpha variant and the outbreak at Seven Oaks General Hospital.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba is now 55,405, with 1,125 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is eight per cent provincially and 6.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

Fifteen Manitobans remain in intensive care units outside the province — 14 in Ontario and one in Alberta. A total of 33 patients who were previously in out-of-province ICUs have returned to Manitoba hospitals.

