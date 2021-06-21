COVID-19: 6 new cases for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit; active cases at 21

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

In its update around 1:20 p.m., the health unit reported five new cases in Northumberland County and one more in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Active cases for the health unit were reported at 21, down from the 22 cases reported on Friday.

The active cases include 10 each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

There were nine more resolved cases reported since Friday. The 2,064 cumulative resolved cases make up 96.1 per cent of the health unit’s 2,147 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The health unit also reported 779 variant cases on Monday, six more than Friday. Total variant cases include 402 in the Kawarthas, 341 in Northumberland County and 36 in Haliburton County.

Outbreaks

There remains one active outbreak for the health unit on Monday:

Central East Correctional Centre: Initially declared May 17 with six inmate cases. There were up to 146 cases as of May 27. However, according to the province, as of Thursday, June 17 — the most recent available data — there was one active case among inmates (unchanged since June 13). At least 10 staff members have also tested positive during the outbreak.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 69 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities and 11 at workplace settings.

Other data for Monday:

Deaths: 75 since the pandemic was declared. The latest death was reported June 5 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 57 virus-related deaths in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases to date: 81 — two additional cases since Friday. Five people are currently in an area hospital (one more since Friday) with three in an intensive care unit (unchanged since June 17). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported three admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon on Monday (one more case since Friday).

