Canada

Transat ends takeover offer talks with Péladeau

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2021 10:07 am
Air Transat and an Air Canada aircrafts are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. European Union regulators are suspending their investigation into Air Canada's proposed purchase of Transat AT pending the arrival of more data from the two Canadian travel companies.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
Air Transat and an Air Canada aircrafts are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. European Union regulators are suspending their investigation into Air Canada's proposed purchase of Transat AT pending the arrival of more data from the two Canadian travel companies.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Transat AT Inc. says talks with Pierre-Karl Péladeau regarding the potential acquisition of the travel company have ended without a deal.

Péladeau had made a non-binding offer for Transat of $5 per share in cash.

Transat says that given its current share price, it is unlikely that the offer would receive shareholder approval.

READ MORE: Transat plans to offer flights to nearly 50 destinations this winter

Shares in the company closed at $7.21 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

Transat says it plans to focus its efforts on its strategic plan and on the restart of its operations and flights on July 30.

Air Canada pulled the plug on its deal to buy Transat earlier this year over Europe’s unwillingness to approve the transaction.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
