Thunderstorms, and downpours possible for Hamilton

Canada’s weather forecaster is alerting Hamiltonians to be prepared for possible thunderstorms and downpours on Monday.

Thunderstorms with frequent lightning and heavy downpours are expected in the morning with potential rainfall totalling 20 to 40 millimetres, according to Environment Canada

“Motorists should be prepared for sudden very low visibility in heavy downpours and ponding of water on poorly drained sections of highways,” the agency said in a statement.

The general forecast on Monday is calling for a risk of thunderstorms in the morning and through the afternoon and a high of 26 C.

Winds are expected to gust between 40 to 70 km/h on Monday morning.

Clouds are expected for much of Tuesday and a high of 18 C.