Weather

Thunderstorms, and downpours possible for Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 8:32 am
Environment Canada says Hamilton could see multiple downpours and thunderstorms on June 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says Hamilton could see multiple downpours and thunderstorms on June 21, 2021. Vera Shestak via Getty Images

Canada’s weather forecaster is alerting Hamiltonians to be prepared for possible thunderstorms and downpours on Monday.

Thunderstorms with frequent lightning and heavy downpours are expected in the morning with potential rainfall totalling 20 to 40 millimetres, according to Environment Canada

“Motorists should be prepared for sudden very low visibility in heavy downpours and ponding of water on poorly drained sections of highways,” the agency said in a statement.

The general forecast on Monday is calling for a risk of thunderstorms in the morning and through the afternoon and a high of 26 C.

Winds are expected to gust between 40 to 70 km/h on Monday morning.

Clouds are expected for much of Tuesday and a high of 18 C.

 

