Man dead following shooting in Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting in Toronto early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Greentree Court and Clearview Heights, near Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, at 12:26 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they did not transport anyone when they arrived for the call.

Police confirmed later that a man was found with gun shot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect description at this time.

