Man dead following shooting in Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting in Toronto early Monday.
Emergency crews were called to Greentree Court and Clearview Heights, near Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, at 12:26 a.m.
Paramedics told Global News they did not transport anyone when they arrived for the call.
Police confirmed later that a man was found with gun shot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
There is no suspect description at this time.
