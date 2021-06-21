Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead following shooting in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 8:12 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting in Toronto early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Greentree Court and Clearview Heights, near Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, at 12:26 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they did not transport anyone when they arrived for the call.

Trending Stories

Read more: 3 children, 2 adults injured after shooting at toddler’s birthday party in west-end Toronto

Police confirmed later that a man was found with gun shot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto shooting tagToronto gun violence tagToronto shootings tagEglinton Avenue tagToronto Gun Crime tagBlack Creek Drive tagClearview Heights tagGreentree Court tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers