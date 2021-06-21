SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada set to receive 5.2M COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2021 6:58 am
Click to play video: 'Canada to receive 18M+ doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine by end of July' Canada to receive 18M+ doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine by end of July
WATCH: Canada to receive 18M+ doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine by end of July.

Canada is set to receive more than five million doses of COVID-19 vaccine over the coming week.

Around 2.4 million are expected to come from Pfizer and BioNTech, though that shipment isn’t slated to land until mid-week and has prompted some jurisdictions to temporarily pause walk-in appointments or make use of other vaccines due to the brief delay.

Another 2.8 million will come from Moderna, for a total of 5.2 million shots expected this week.

Read more: Pfizer or Moderna? ‘There’s no better or worse,’ Ontario’s COVID-19 science chief says

The federal government says about nine million doses came into the country last week as Canada officially immunized more than 20 per cent of eligible residents with two shots of vaccine.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand has said Canada is on track to receive more than 50 million doses by the end of June, thanks in part to Moderna’s decision to ship about five million shots ahead of schedule.

She said Ottawa is on pace to take delivery of more than 68 million jabs by the end of July.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
