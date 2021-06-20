Menu

Crime

Police say 2 bodies found in Richmond Hill home, but circumstances leading to call unclear

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 7:26 pm
Emergency crews were called to the Emmanuel Drive home at around 6 p.m. on Sunday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the Emmanuel Drive home at around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Andrew Collins / Global News

The bodies of two people have been found inside a Richmond Hill house Sunday evening, but the circumstances surrounding the call to emergency crews are still unclear.

A York Regional Police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a home on Emmanuel Drive, southeast of Bayview and 16th avenues, at around 6 p.m.

Trending Stories

Several police cruisers and York Region Paramedic Services vehicles could be seen in the area and officers blocked off the home with yellow tape.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

The spokesperson didn’t release additional information surrounding the call, but they said an update could be released later on Sunday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

