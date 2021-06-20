Police say 2 bodies found in Richmond Hill home, but circumstances leading to call unclear

Send this page to someone via email

The bodies of two people have been found inside a Richmond Hill house Sunday evening, but the circumstances surrounding the call to emergency crews are still unclear.

A York Regional Police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a home on Emmanuel Drive, southeast of Bayview and 16th avenues, at around 6 p.m.

Several police cruisers and York Region Paramedic Services vehicles could be seen in the area and officers blocked off the home with yellow tape.

The spokesperson didn’t release additional information surrounding the call, but they said an update could be released later on Sunday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

