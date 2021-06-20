Motorcyclist dead after crash in Toronto’s west end, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash in the city’s west end late Saturday.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the corner of Forty Second Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West, a short distance away from the entrance of the Long Branch GO Station, at around 10:15 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the motorcycle crash weren’t clear as of early Sunday, but the spokesperson said the driver had serious injuries and subsequently died at the scene.

The force of the crash caused heavy front-end damage to the motorcycle.

Officers closed part of Lake Shore Boulevard West for nearly four hours while investigators gathered evidence at the scene.

.@TrafficServices investigators have been on scene gathering evidence. Police have taken the motorcycle away from the scene and are working toward reopening the road. pic.twitter.com/g3S4nHd1fX — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) June 20, 2021

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Lake Shore Blvd W & Forty Second St

– police o/s

– @TorontoMedics attempted life saving measures

– motorcyclist has succumbed to his injuries, and pronounced deceased o/s

– @TrafficServices investigating

– expect delays

– @TTCnotices advised#GO1151188

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 20, 2021

