Motorcyclist dead after crash in Toronto’s west end, police say

Toronto police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash in the city’s west end late Saturday.
A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the corner of Forty Second Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West, a short distance away from the entrance of the Long Branch GO Station, at around 10:15 p.m.
The circumstances leading up to the motorcycle crash weren’t clear as of early Sunday, but the spokesperson said the driver had serious injuries and subsequently died at the scene.
The force of the crash caused heavy front-end damage to the motorcycle.
Officers closed part of Lake Shore Boulevard West for nearly four hours while investigators gathered evidence at the scene.
