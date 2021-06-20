Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Toronto’s west end, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 4:30 am
Click to play video: 'What do police investigators look for after a collision?' What do police investigators look for after a collision?
Toronto police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash in the city’s west end late Saturday.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the corner of Forty Second Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West, a short distance away from the entrance of the Long Branch GO Station, at around 10:15 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the motorcycle crash weren’t clear as of early Sunday, but the spokesperson said the driver had serious injuries and subsequently died at the scene.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

The force of the crash caused heavy front-end damage to the motorcycle.

Officers closed part of Lake Shore Boulevard West for nearly four hours while investigators gathered evidence at the scene.

