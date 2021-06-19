SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 500,000

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 19, 2021 5:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Brazil’s president downplays pandemic as death toll soars' Brazil’s president downplays pandemic as death toll soars
WATCH ABOVE: Brazil's president downplays pandemic as death toll soars – Apr 10, 2021

Brazil said Saturday that more than 500,000 people in the country are confirmed to have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The nation of 210 million people has been reporting an average of more than 2,000 daily deaths in recent days. Brazil’s reported death toll is second only to that of the U.S., where the number of lives lost has topped 600,000.

Read more: Brazil hits record 100,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga confirmed that the official death toll had passed 500,000.

“I am working tirelessly to vaccinate all Brazilians in the shortest time possible and change this scenario that has plagued us for over a year,” Queiroga tweeted.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Brazil health regulator rejects Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine over “serious” defect' Brazil health regulator rejects Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine over “serious” defect
Brazil health regulator rejects Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine over “serious” defect – Apr 27, 2021

Brazil is registering more than 70,000 confirmed coronavirus infections every day. Just 11.4 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to the government.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll hits 300,000 amid patchy vaccine rollout

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the coronavirus while trying to keep the economy humming. He dismissed the scourge early on as “a little flu” and has scorned masks.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 deaths tagCOVID-19 Brazil tagbrazil death toll tagbrazil covid deaths tagbrazil covid death toll tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers