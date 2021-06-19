Menu

Health

Interior Health hosting drop-in immunization clinic at KSS next week

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 3:35 pm
Interior Health will be hosting a neighbourhood drop-in vaccine clinic June 22-24 at Kelowna Secondary School. View image in full screen
Interior Health will be hosting a neighbourhood drop-in vaccine clinic June 22-24 at Kelowna Secondary School. Abdurrahman Antakyali / Depo Photos

Interior Health will be hosting a neighbourhood drop-in immunization clinic at a Kelowna high school next week.

The clinic will run June 22-24 at Kelowna Secondary School, 1079 Raymer Avenue, from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Read more: Canada hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone as 75% receive one dose, 20% fully vaccinated

According to Interior Health, the clinic will be open to people 12 years or older who either live or work in the area but have not received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic.

For more COVID-19 vaccine information from Interior Health, visit this webpage.

