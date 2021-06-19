Interior Health hosting drop-in immunization clinic at KSS next week

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health will be hosting a neighbourhood drop-in immunization clinic at a Kelowna high school next week.

The clinic will run June 22-24 at Kelowna Secondary School, 1079 Raymer Avenue, from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to Interior Health, the clinic will be open to people 12 years or older who either live or work in the area but have not received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic.

For more COVID-19 vaccine information from Interior Health, visit this webpage.

