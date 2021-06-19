Police shoot man suspected of driving truck into 7 cyclists during Arizona bike event

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they have shot the driver of a pick-up truck who hit a group of cyclists during a bicycle race and then tried to flee the scene in Arizona.

The Show Low Police Department said a total of seven people were injured and taken to the nearest hospital, including one person who was transferred via air. Four people are in critical condition, while another two are in critical but stable condition, police said in a statement released to the public on Facebook.

The suspect, a 35-year-old white male, is in critical but stable condition after being shot while trying to get away, according to officials.

Officers said they arrived at the Bike The Buff charity event at around 7:25 a.m., where they said a suspect driving a Ford F-150 hit multiple bicyclists and then tried to drive away. Shortly after, they said the suspect was shot while trying to escape.

“Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time,” Kristine M. Sleighter, a spokesperson for the Show Low Police Department said in the news release.

Multiple agencies are investigating the shooting, including the Show Low Police Department, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

