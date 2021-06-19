‘It’s been amazing’: Campbellton, Quebec neighbours reunite as border restrictions ease

Send this page to someone via email

People in northern New Brunswick and neighbouring Quebec are able to reunite now that border measures are relaxed.

“It’s been amazing, it’s like Santa Claus coming to town,” said Campbellton Mayor Ian Comeau.

After being shut for most of the pandemic, the first phase of New Brunswick’s reopening plan allowed Listuguj Mi’gmaq First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix residents to enter the province without isolating as of Wednesday morning.

The J.C. Van Horne Bridge has long been seen as a connection between the Restigouche region and its neighbours, so having border measures in place has been difficult.

So it’s been a relief to reconnect since New Brunswick relaxed its border measures, said Comeau, with more than 6,000 people registering to enter the province within the first 24 hours of the announcement.

“You’ve seen the morale change on a lot of business people, the citizens, being able to go and visit their families,” he said. “Friends, families have been reunited, the business is increasing.”

‘A long time coming’

Darcy Gray, the chief of Listuguj First Nation across the Restigouche River, said the bridge shutdown put a strain on the relationship between the communities.

“I think it hurt a lot of people. It created lines of division,” he said. “We’re not Quebec. We’re not Quebec city, we’re not Montreal, we’re your neighbours.”

Listuguj has had only 21 cases throughout the pandemic.

But since reopening, Gray says he’s been encouraged to hear of people reconnecting and businesses regaining cross-bridge customers.

“For a lot of people, it’s been a long time coming. It’s very, very welcomed.”

Jacob Gedeon, the manager of the Riverside Dispensary in Listuguj, said it’s nice to have people see their shop as soon as they cross the bridge again.

But even more, he’s excited to reconnect with family.

“As soon as they told me it was ok, I went straight across and I explained to them that I’m very happy to come across because now I can go see my family without a hassle,” he said.

A study is underway to determine the economic impact of the bridge closure. Mayor Comeau says that will guide a government request for financial support to recoup losses.

— With files from Alex Cooke.