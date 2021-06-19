Menu

Crime

Man arrested, 3 Vancouver police officers injured in altercation at English Bay

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Man arrested, officers injured in altercation at English Bay' Man arrested, officers injured in altercation at English Bay
WATCH: Vancouver police say the altercation developed as officers responding to reports of a large fight tried to arrest a belligerent man.

A North Vancouver man was arrested and three police officers were injured in an altercation at English Bay on Friday.

Vancouver police were called to a “large fight and possible assault involving 10 people” around 7 p.m. near the Cactus Club by the beach, according to Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison.

Read more: RCMP helicopter called to help police disperse crowd at English Bay

Responding police officers tried to disperse the crowd, but one of the aggressors allegedly refused to leave, according to police.

“He became hostile, began causing a disturbance, assaulted at least one of our officers, and resisted arrest,” Addison said.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police use new tactic to disperse scofflaw beach partiers' Vancouver Police use new tactic to disperse scofflaw beach partiers
Vancouver Police use new tactic to disperse scofflaw beach partiers – May 16, 2021

Bystander video shows a crowd forming, filming and heckling the officers as they attempt to hold onto a struggling handcuffed man.

One of the officers pushes a member of the crowd back and both extend batons before a third officer arrives and takes the handcuffed man to the ground.

Read more: More crowds gather at Vancouver’s English Bay and at least one person arrested

A member of the crowd can be seen running in and appears to try and grapple with officers before he is pulled away by someone else.

Multiple additional officers then arrive and push the crowd back as the man is arrested and taken away.

Addison said one of the officers was taken to hospital with a “significant injury,” and police are recommending multiple charges.

