Anonymous couple who donated $1M to Central Okanagan high school grads comes forward

The anonymous couple who donated more than $1 million to Central Okanagan high school grads has come forward.

The generous donors are Lance Torgerson and his wife Tammy.

They said the donation has been something they’ve been thinking about for some time.

“We just felt it was time for something positive. Kids have had a very, very difficult year. Moving into the end grad and the rest of your life — there are some tough decisions,” said Lance Torgerson.

“A bit of shell shock with these young adults. We have the money and we have been thinking of moving more money into donations and we thought this was a worthy cause.”

The Kelowna couple has donated $500 to every Grade 12 student in the Central Okanagan Public School district.

Some Grade 12 students told Global News what they plan on using the money for.

“I’m trying to get into investing, like cryptocurrency and everything,” said Joseph Sorokovsky.

“Just bought a new car, so some will go towards it and gas,” said Conrad Dietersch.

“I’m planning on saving the money for the future for schooling and stuff,” said Kevin Bruck.

The donation is estimated to be around $1 million, as there are nearly 2,000 graduating students in the Central Okanagan Public School District.

Five high schools’ grad classes will be receiving the money: George Elliot Secondary, Okanagan Mission Secondary, Rutland Senior Secondary, Mount Boucherie Secondary and Kelowna Secondary.

Jado Karahn, a Grade 12 student at Mount Boucherie Secondary, is saying a big thank you to the donors on behalf of himself and his classmates.

“It was a big surprise, and me and my friends are very grateful and happy. It’s a great helping hand,” said Karahn.

“Extremely generous. I’m very grateful for that and I’m sure everyone else is.”

