Health

COVID-19: 109 new cases, 1 new death as B.C. heads into 1st weekend of eased restrictions

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 6:14 pm
B.C. reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers on Friday, June 18. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has details and news about case counts on Vancouver Island and the Interior.

British Columbia reported 109 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Friday, as the province heads into its first weekend under loosened health restrictions.

It lowered the seven-day average for new cases to 104, a level not seen since early September.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. planning for ‘near-normal’ return for K-to-12 students this fall

In a written statement, health officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases had fallen to 1,389.

Canada extends U.S. land border closure through July 21
Canada extends U.S. land border closure through July 21

Of the new cases, 13 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 65 were in the Fraser Health region, 26 were in the Interior Health region and five were in the Northern Health region

Trending Stories
There were 128 people in hospital with the disease, 48 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

More than 3,472,780 British Columbians — about 67.4 per cent of the province’s population — have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, 823,371 people — nearly 16 per cent of the population, has had two doses.

B.C. has reported 146,903 total cases since the start of the pandemic, and 1,740 deaths.

