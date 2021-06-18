COVID-19: No new cases for Peterborough area; vaccination clinics slated for Peterborough County

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction on Friday as active cases dropped.

In the health unit’s update issued at 4:36 p.m., there are 29 active cases of COVID-19, down from 32 reported on Thursday. The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Of the health unit’s 1,565 cumulative cases (with one removed from a previous day) since the pandemic began, 1,515 are now deemed resolved — that’s two more since Thursday. The resolved cases make up approximately 96.8 per cent of all cases.

The number of variant cases as of Friday is 742, up from 740 on Thursday. On Saturday, the health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23.

Other COVID-19 data for Friday:

Vaccination

The health unit announced Friday that additional vaccination clinics will be held in Peterborough County. Upcoming clinics include:

June 22: Norwood at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre

June 25: Buckhorn at the Buckhorn Community Centre

June 26: Apsley at the North Kawartha Community Centre

The health unit says bookings for the appointments will be available “soon.”

Under new protocols announced by the Ontario government on Thursday, the health unit says residents who an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a first dose can now choose an mRNA vaccine or the AstraZeneca vaccine for their second dose.

Starting July 5, Peterborough’s primary care providers will be holding Moderna-only clinics for AstraZeneca patients who have already decided to switch to an mRNA vaccine for their second dose.

All vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online.

Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Clinics for youth aged 12 to 17 are scheduled this week until Thursday at the Evinrude Centre/Health Planet Arena.

The following Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccine to eligible recipients:

Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St. N. (in Above and Beyond)

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford

Sherbrooke Heights Pharmacy, 1625 Sherbrooke St. W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.

The Medical Shoppe, 860 Chemong Road

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

