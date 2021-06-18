Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Caught on camera: This B.C. moose loves playing tetherball

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 4:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Moose plays tetherball by itself in B.C. family’s backyard' Moose plays tetherball by itself in B.C. family’s backyard
A family in Chetwynd. B.C., could not figure out why their children’s tetherball pole kept getting knocked down. Now they know. Global BC viewer Collen Simpson captured video of a moose playing tetherball by itself Friday morning in her backyard!

You might have heard of a ball game called “horse” but how about “moose?”

A family in the northeastern B.C. community of Chetwynd got a look at something that might fit that description on Friday and managed to capture it on camera.

Read more: Woman mocked for close encounter with moose on residential street

Colleen Simpson’s family has a tetherball pole set up in the backyard, but couldn’t figure out why it kept getting knocked over in recent months.

“This morning I woke up to our local moose playing with the kids’ tetherball,” she told Global News.

“We couldn’t figure out why the pole (was) laying on the ground sometimes but now we know!”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Moose smashes through the glass door of B.C. school district office' Moose smashes through the glass door of B.C. school district office
Moose smashes through the glass door of B.C. school district office – Sep 13, 2019

In the video, the moose can be seen enthusiastically batting the ball back and forth around the pole with its head and feet.

Read more: Moose smashes through doors of B.C. school district office, hangs out in boardroom

Simpson said the kids were initially suspected to be the culprits, “but turns out it wasn’t their fault.”

No word yet on how well the moose competes in head-to-head (or hoof-to-hoof) play.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Moose tagchetwynd tagb.c. moose tagchetwynd moose tagmoose behaviour tagmoose plays tetherball tagsports moose tagtetherball moose tagunusual moose tagwildlire encounter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers