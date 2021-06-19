Fundraiser underway to repair fire-damaged Fort La Tour

Send this page to someone via email

An online fundraiser is underway to help repair the Fort La Tour historical site, which was damaged by fire last month.

The blaze in the early morning hours of May 19 caused significant damage to the roof of one of the facility’s interpretation centre buildings.

“This unfortunate setback for Place Fort La Tour means loss of anticipated revenues that were being counted on to cover the remaining construction and start-up expenses, as well as increased costs for enhanced security, fencing, and other expenses associated with the fire,” wrote the group Citizens for Fort La Tour, on its fundraising page.

The fire was deemed suspicious.

Police identified two men as part of their investigation but no charges have been laid.

Beth Kelly Hatt, the chair of the Fort La Tour Development Authority said previously that the group would rebuild. She said she was hopeful of having the work done before the end of the summer tourism season but a timeline for repairs is not clear.