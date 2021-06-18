Menu

Canada

Collision near Costco in Regina sends one person to hospital: police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 3:01 pm
One driver was sent to hospital following a collision between a semi-truck and a motor vehicle near Costco on Friday, according to police. View image in full screen
One driver was sent to hospital following a collision between a semi-truck and a motor vehicle near Costco on Friday, according to police. Steward Manhas / Global News

The Regina Police Service is investigating a collision between a semi-truck and motor vehicle sending one of the drivers to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Victoria Avenue East and the Costco off-ramp at about 11 p.m. Thursday.

Traffic flow heading east on Highway 1 from the Prince of Wales Drive to Tower was restricted because of the police investigation and clean-up. Clean-up was completed Friday morning and fully reopened to traffic.

Police say they will continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information regarding the collision to contact them at 306-77-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

