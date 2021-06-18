Menu

Crime

Quebec police seek public help to solve mystery surrounding Kahnawake woman’s 2006 death

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 8:13 pm
Tiffany Morrison, 24, was last seen on June 17, 2006. Her body was found four years later in a wooded area near the Mercier Bridge in Kahnawake.
Tiffany Morrison, 24, was last seen on June 17, 2006. Her body was found four years later in a wooded area near the Mercier Bridge in Kahnawake. SQ handout photo

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is asking for the public’s help in connection with the death and disappearance of Tiffany Morrison in 2006.

Morrison, 24, was last seen 15 years ago on June 17 in the Montreal borough of LaSalle.

Read more: Former Quebec Minister for Indigenous Affairs Geoffrey Kelley named government negotiator with Kahnawake

Police said Morrison took a cab home to Kahnawake, an Indigenous community on Montreal’s south shore, with someone she knew, but never arrived.

She was reported missing on July 4, 2006.

Morrison’s body was found four years later on May 31, 2010 in  a wooded area near the Mercier Bridge in Kahnawake.

Click to play video: 'The Native Women’s Association of Canada points to shortfalls in federal action plan for MMIWG' The Native Women’s Association of Canada points to shortfalls in federal action plan for MMIWG
The Native Women’s Association of Canada points to shortfalls in federal action plan for MMIWG – Jun 9, 2021

Police are asking anyone with information to call the SQ’s Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, on a public Facebook group called Justice for Tiffany Morrison, family members are also seeking answers.

“Let’s stand up for Tiffany and show that we want Justice for her,” wrote sister Melanie Morrison on the 15th anniversary of her disappearance.

“Her spirit needs to rest but can’t until the guilty are found.”

Melanie urged supporters to post a picture of Tiffany on their profile, or wear a specially designed t-shirt to serve as a tribute and “visual memorial.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
