Canada

Waterloo Warbirds release flight plan for COVID-19 pandemic honour flight

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 2:05 pm
A trio of warplanes will fly over Guelph, Brampton, Vaughn, Toronto and Waterloo Region on Saturday at around lunchtime to honour Canadians' efforts as they battled COVID-19. View image in full screen
A trio of warplanes will fly over Guelph, Brampton, Vaughn, Toronto and Waterloo Region on Saturday at around lunchtime to honour Canadians' efforts as they battled COVID-19. @WaterlooWarbird / Twitter

The Waterloo Warbirds have announced their plans ahead of Saturday’s flights to honour the role all Canadians have played in fighting COVID-19 over the past year.

The group says the “flight will also pay special honour to all the essential workers who have worked tirelessly on the front lines to keep society running and to keep our communities healthy and safe.”

The Warbirds say they will be in a three-ship formation featuring their T-33 Silver Star Mako Shark, de Havilland Vampire and L29 Delfin after they take off from Region of Waterloo Airport at 11:40 a.m.

What follows is their schedule as they fly around Guelph, Brampton, Vaughn, Toronto and Waterloo Region:

  • 11:42 a.m. – Guelph – Guelph General Hospital
  • 11:50 a.m. – Brampton – northwest Brampton COVID-19 clinic, Peel Police 21 Division, Brampton Fire Station #2
  • 11:53 a.m. – Toronto Pearson airport, low pass runway 15R
  • 11:54 a.m. – Queensway Health Centre
  • 11:56 a.m. – Toronto Island Airport, low pass runway 08, then right-hand 270-degree turn for a climb to pass to the west of the CN Tower, continuing north
  • 12:02 p.m. – Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital
  • 12:17 p.m. – St. Jacobs
  • 12:19 p.m. – Waterloo to Kitchener (south/east direction), passing many locations including Waterloo Fire Station 3, Waterloo Regional Police Service North Division, Grand River Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital and Kitchener fire headquarters
  • 12:21 p.m. – Cambridge – Cambridge Memorial Hospital and Waterloo Regional Police Service South Division
  • 12:23 p.m. – Cambridge fire headquarters, Cambridge COVID-19 clinic on Pinebush Road

The Waterloo Warbirds say their plans are weather-dependent.

