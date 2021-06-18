Waterloo Warbirds release flight plan for COVID-19 pandemic honour flight

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Warbirds have announced their plans ahead of Saturday’s flights to honour the role all Canadians have played in fighting COVID-19 over the past year.

The group says the “flight will also pay special honour to all the essential workers who have worked tirelessly on the front lines to keep society running and to keep our communities healthy and safe.”

The Warbirds say they will be in a three-ship formation featuring their T-33 Silver Star Mako Shark, de Havilland Vampire and L29 Delfin after they take off from Region of Waterloo Airport at 11:40 a.m.

What follows is their schedule as they fly around Guelph, Brampton, Vaughn, Toronto and Waterloo Region:

11:42 a.m. – Guelph – Guelph General Hospital

11:50 a.m. – Brampton – northwest Brampton COVID-19 clinic, Peel Police 21 Division, Brampton Fire Station #2

11:53 a.m. – Toronto Pearson airport, low pass runway 15R

11:54 a.m. – Queensway Health Centre

11:56 a.m. – Toronto Island Airport, low pass runway 08, then right-hand 270-degree turn for a climb to pass to the west of the CN Tower, continuing north

12:02 p.m. – Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital

12:17 p.m. – St. Jacobs

12:19 p.m. – Waterloo to Kitchener (south/east direction), passing many locations including Waterloo Fire Station 3, Waterloo Regional Police Service North Division, Grand River Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital and Kitchener fire headquarters

12:21 p.m. – Cambridge – Cambridge Memorial Hospital and Waterloo Regional Police Service South Division

12:23 p.m. – Cambridge fire headquarters, Cambridge COVID-19 clinic on Pinebush Road

The Waterloo Warbirds say their plans are weather-dependent.