Suspect wanted for Winnipeg shotgun robbery busted with meth, pills: police

Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect in connection with a June 6 armed robbery.

Police said the initial incident happened just before 8 a.m. at a convenience store in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue, when two men — one armed with a sawed-off shotgun — entered the store and demanded cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

They fired one shot, which missed the employee, and took off. After a police investigation, one of the suspects was identified.

While officers were patrolling the area of Flora Avenue and McKenzie Street on Monday morning, they spotted the wanted suspect from the earlier robbery.

Police said the man resisted arrest and assaulted two officers. After a search, police seized seven grams of meth, four Percocet pills, $875 in cash, and drug packaging materials.

The 37-year-old was taken into custody and faces seven robbery and firearms-related charges dating back to the earlier incident, three counts of failing to comply with conditions, two counts of possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, and possessing proceeds of property under $5,000.

