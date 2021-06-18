Menu

Environment

Coal company considers legal options after review denies Grassy Mountain mine in Alberta Rockies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2021 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Protesters breathe sigh of relief as review panel denies Grassy Mountain coal project applications' Protesters breathe sigh of relief as review panel denies Grassy Mountain coal project applications
WATCH ABOVE: After nearly three years of hearing arguments for and against a controversial mining project, a joint federal-provincial review panel has recommended that the federal government reject the Grassy Mountain coal project and also denied its provincial applications. As Danica Ferris reports, the decision has groups along Alberta’s eastern slopes breathing a sigh of relief.

A coal company that was denied an application to build an open-pit mine in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains says it’s considering its legal options.

On Thursday, a joint federal-provincial review panel denied the permits needed by the proposed Grassy Mountain mine after ruling the environmental consequences would likely outweigh the economic benefits.

The company that owns the mine said Friday it is considering the 680-page report to better understand its conclusion.

Riversdale Resources says in a statement it’s consulting with lawyers about the decision.

The decision on the mine is being widely welcomed by environmental groups and the Alberta government says it’s proof the province’s regulatory system works.

The panel’s decision was largely because of concerns about selenium, a contaminant commonly found in coal mines that can be toxic to fish.

The element is found in virtually all the coal seams in Alberta that are currently being explored and considered for mine development.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
