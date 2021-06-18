Menu

Crime

22-year-old man from Hebron, N.S. faces child pornography charges

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 10:41 am
22-year-old man from Hebron, N.S. faces child pornography charges - image View image in full screen
Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

A 22-year-old man was arrested at his home and charged with child pornography offences, said the RCMP on Friday.

On June 16, police said they searched a home in Hebron, N.S., after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre in November 2020 and again in May 2021.

Jared Langthorne was arrested at his home without incident. He has been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

Cape Sable Island man faces child pornography charges

Police said Langthorne was released on a number of strict conditions. He is next scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Sept. 27, 2021.

In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police.

The RCMP said that failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties.

6 teens face child porn charges in Bridgewater intimate images case
6 teens face child porn charges in Bridgewater intimate images case – Jul 8, 2016
