Cape Sable Island man faces child pornography charges

A Cape Sable Island, N.S., man is facing child pornography charges after RCMP members conducted a search on Tuesday.

In a release, the RCMP said Connor Bower, 21, was arrested after the provincial internet child exploitation (ICE) unit searched a home in Cape Sable Island.

“Investigators were directed to the residence after receiving information from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre on November 26, 2020,” it said.

The ICE unit was assisted by the RCMP’s digital forensic services unit, Shelburne County street crime enforcement unit and Barrington RCMP general duty members.

Bower has been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

Police said Bower has since been released on a number of strict conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Shelburne provincial court on Sept. 1.