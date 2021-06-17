Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cape Sable Island man faces child pornography charges

By Matthew Byard Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'ICE sees record number of child pornography case files in Alberta' ICE sees record number of child pornography case files in Alberta
The internet child exploitation unit is dealing with a high number of case files in Alberta in 2021. As Jenna Freeman reports, it has already made 24 arrests, and the pandemic could be part of the reason for the higher numbers. – Apr 20, 2021

A Cape Sable Island, N.S., man is facing child pornography charges after RCMP members conducted a search on Tuesday.

In a release, the RCMP said Connor Bower, 21, was arrested after the provincial internet child exploitation (ICE) unit searched a home in Cape Sable Island.

“Investigators were directed to the residence after receiving information from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre on November 26, 2020,” it said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Convicted sex offender from N.S. facing 40 new charges involving young kids

The ICE unit was assisted by the RCMP’s digital forensic services unit, Shelburne County street crime enforcement unit and Barrington RCMP general duty members.

Bower has been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Bower has since been released on a number of strict conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Shelburne provincial court on Sept. 1.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagNova Scotia tagPolice tagCourt tagChild Pornography tagChild Exploitation tagCape Sable Island tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers