Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing Guelph man could be driving his mother’s silver SUV: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 10:41 am
Guelph police are looking for a missing man. View image in full screen
Guelph police are looking for a missing man. Supplied / Guelph police

Guelph police say a missing Guelph man could be driving his mother’s silver SUV and there are concerns for his wellbeing.

In a news release, police said 27-year-old Arturo Lobos was reported missing by his mother after he was last seen on Wednesday.

Read more: Man with 3 lifetime driving bans pulled over by Guelph police

He is described as a white man, five feet nine inches, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. Lobos was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, brown shoes and possibly a white baseball hat.

Trending Stories

The SUV is a silver Volkswagen Tiguan with a sticker reading “Cool Grandma” on the back window. It also has a lime green licence plate frame.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who sees Lobos or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-824-1212.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagmissing person tagGuelph Police tagMissing Man tagGuelph News tagMissing Man Guelph tagMissing Guelph man tagMissing person guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers