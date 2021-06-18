Missing Guelph man could be driving his mother’s silver SUV: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a missing Guelph man could be driving his mother’s silver SUV and there are concerns for his wellbeing.

In a news release, police said 27-year-old Arturo Lobos was reported missing by his mother after he was last seen on Wednesday.

He is described as a white man, five feet nine inches, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. Lobos was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, brown shoes and possibly a white baseball hat.

The SUV is a silver Volkswagen Tiguan with a sticker reading “Cool Grandma” on the back window. It also has a lime green licence plate frame.

Anyone who sees Lobos or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-824-1212.