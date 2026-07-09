Heat wave could push humidex to 45 in Manitoba, Saskatchewan

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A prolonged heat wave is expected to sweep across much of Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to approach 30 C before climbing into the mid-30s by the end of the weekend, while humidex values could reach 45 on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

Special weather statements are in effect from the U.S. border as far north as Meadow Lake in Saskatchewan and the northern Interlake region of Manitoba. The humidity is expected to be much more prevalent south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

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The heat is expected to last well into next week, with daytime highs remaining in the high 20s to low 30s even after conditions begin to ease.

Heat warnings are expected to be issued as the event approaches.

Meanwhile, wildfire smoke continues to affect parts of northeastern Manitoba and southern Saskatchewan.

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A yellow warning states smoke is reducing air quality and visibility in parts of northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, including Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Regina.

Conditions can change quickly and vary from hour to hour, the agency said.

Residents are being urged to limit outdoor activity when smoke and temperature levels are high, particularly for older adults, young children, pregnant people, those with chronic health conditions and people who work outdoors.

Environment Canada also recommends keeping windows and doors closed when possible while staying cool during the heat.

Residents are asked to monitor for updates throughout the week.