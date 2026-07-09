Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat wave could push humidex to 45 in Manitoba, Saskatchewan

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 9, 2026 10:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan facing heat warnings, poor air quality due to wildfires'
Saskatchewan facing heat warnings, poor air quality due to wildfires
RELATED: Saskatchewan facing heat warnings, poor air quality due to wildfires – Jun 1, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A prolonged heat wave is expected to sweep across much of Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to approach 30 C before climbing into the mid-30s by the end of the weekend, while humidex values could reach 45 on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

Special weather statements are in effect from the U.S. border as far north as Meadow Lake in Saskatchewan and the northern Interlake region of Manitoba. The humidity is expected to be much more prevalent south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The heat is expected to last well into next week, with daytime highs remaining in the high 20s to low 30s even after conditions begin to ease.

Heat warnings are expected to be issued as the event approaches.

Meanwhile, wildfire smoke continues to affect parts of northeastern Manitoba and southern Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

A yellow warning states smoke is reducing air quality and visibility in parts of northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, including Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Regina.

Conditions can change quickly and vary from hour to hour, the agency said.

Residents are being urged to limit outdoor activity when smoke and temperature levels are high, particularly for older adults, young children, pregnant people, those with chronic health conditions and people who work outdoors.

Environment Canada also recommends keeping windows and doors closed when possible while staying cool during the heat.

Residents are asked to monitor for updates throughout the week.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices