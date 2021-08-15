SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Edmonton West

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 11:59 am
The federal election riding of Edmonton West. View image in full screen
The federal election riding of Edmonton West. Elections Canada

The riding of Edmonton West is located in the western region of Edmonton. A portion of the Saskatchewan River borders this riding.

Conservative Kelly McCauley was elected MP of the riding in 2015 with 49.3 per cent of the vote. McCauley sought re-election in 2019 and secured the seat with almost 61 per cent of the vote.

Immigrants make up 31 per cent of the riding’s population, with the largest groups of recent immigrants coming from India and the Philippines.

Candidates:

Conservative: Kelly McCauley (incumbent)

