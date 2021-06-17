Millions in illegal cannabis seized by police at Niagara Region grow-op

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they took down a multi-million-dollar non-licenced cannabis operation in Niagara Region on Thursday.

The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, which included Niagara police, seized over 1,700 kilograms (3,852 lbs.) of processed cannabis worth around $3.8 million and close to 1,300 cannabis plants worth close to $1.3 million from a residence in Wainfleet, Ont.

Investigators says a large sum of Canadian cash was also seized from a safe.

Two men from Markham, aged 37 and 31, are facing four charges tied to harvesting, distributing and selling cannabis without authorization.

The accused were released from custody on undertakings and are scheduled to appear at an Ontario Court of Justice at a yet to be determined date.

On Tuesday, OPP undertook a similar operation in Quinte West in which 3,500 cannabis plants and over 360 kilograms of processed pot were seized. The take was valued at approximately $4.5 million.

Two people from Scarborough and a Markham resident have been charged under the Cannabis Act with cultivating, propagating or harvesting illicit cannabis plants and possession for the purpose of distributing.

OPP say there was no link between the two grow-ops.