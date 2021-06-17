Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Millions in illegal cannabis seized by police at Niagara Region grow-op

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 11:54 pm
Close to $5 million in cannabis was seized from a non-licenced grow-op in Wainfleet, Ont. on June 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Close to $5 million in cannabis was seized from a non-licenced grow-op in Wainfleet, Ont. on June 17, 2021. OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they took down a multi-million-dollar non-licenced cannabis operation in Niagara Region on Thursday.

The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, which included Niagara police, seized over 1,700 kilograms (3,852 lbs.) of processed cannabis worth around $3.8 million and close to 1,300 cannabis plants worth close to $1.3 million from a residence in Wainfleet, Ont.

Investigators says a large sum of Canadian cash was also seized from a safe.

Two men from Markham, aged 37 and 31, are facing four charges tied to harvesting, distributing and selling cannabis without authorization.

Read more: Multi-million dollar cannabis grow-op busted by OPP in Quinte West, Ont.

The accused were released from custody on undertakings and are scheduled to appear at an Ontario Court of Justice at a yet to be determined date.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, OPP undertook a similar operation in Quinte West in which 3,500 cannabis plants and over 360 kilograms of processed pot were seized. The take was valued at approximately $4.5 million.

Two people from Scarborough and a Markham resident have been charged under the Cannabis Act with cultivating, propagating or harvesting illicit cannabis plants and possession for the purpose of distributing.

OPP say there was no link between the two grow-ops.

Click to play video: '“This isn’t a fad. This is going to be here to stay,” Cooking with cannabis gaining momentum' “This isn’t a fad. This is going to be here to stay,” Cooking with cannabis gaining momentum

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagCannabis tagpot tagNiagara Regional Police tagSt. Catharines tagNiagara Region tagGrow Op tagWainfleet tagcannabis seizure tagpot seizure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers